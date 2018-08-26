Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Rips Trump, Says We Need a President Who Understands Rule of Law

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s husband jumped in the ongoing President Trump versus Attorney General Jeff Sessions feud on Friday, adding fuel to the fire.

A rare statement on Thursday, Sessions hit back at the president’s recent criticism of the Department of Justice and the attorney general, specifically at a Trump tweet that claimed Sessions had lost control of his department.

That’s where George Conway stepped in. Conway, in lawyer fashion, cited the Constitution in his Twitter rebuttal to the president, purposely framing the word president in quotation marks:

What everyone should want, and the country needs, is a “President” capable of comprehending what it means to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Art. II, § 3. https://t.co/V80OUR6Z7O — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2018

Conway’s Twitter page is littered with retaliations agains the president, from Conway’s own digs to a slew of critical retweets. It’s a stark contrast to his wife Kellyanne, who defends the president’s every action to reporters. – READ MORE

During an interview with The Washington Post, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway criticized her husband’s anti-Trump tweeting, suggesting it’s a violation of their “marital vows.”

George Conway, a Republican who used to be fond of Donald Trump, made waves on social media by re-tweeting anti-Trump articles and posting comments (some of which have been deleted) critical of the president while his wife serves as a loyal Trump advisor.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” Kellyanne Conway stated. “I think it disrespects his wife.”

Conway told the Post’s Ben Terris that her husband’s open criticism of the president allows for “the implication that they are pitted against each other bothers their children.” Plus, she said, both she and the president find the tweeting “impolite.”- READ MORE