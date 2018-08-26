North Carolina mom in ‘disbelief’ after son, 10, punished for calling teacher ‘ma’am’

The mother of a 10-year-old boy in North Carolina is outraged that her son was recently punished for calling his fifth grade teacher “ma’am.”

“I was in disbelief,” Teretha Wilson, the boy’s mother, told Fox News on Saturday.

Wilson noticed her son, Tamarion, was not himself when she picked him up from the bus stop earlier this week.

“I asked him what was wrong, and he told me he got in trouble for saying ‘ma’am’ to a teacher. I was confused,” she said.

(…)

The young boy also claimed that the teacher threatened to throw something at him during the incident, his mother said.

Wilson claims Tamarion’s teacher told her that her son “was getting on her nerve when he called her ma’am” but “couldn’t give me a reason of why that was bad.” The teacher also claimed Tamarion knew that she wasn’t serious when she allegedly threatened to throw something at him, Wilson said.- READ MORE