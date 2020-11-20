Team Trump: Evidence Shows ‘More Than Double’ the Vote Margin in Swing States Is From Illegal Ballots

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis gave a blockbuster press conference on Thursday in which they ran down the legal case for the president’s repeated claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani insisted that the evidence the campaign has collected suggests that “more than double” the margin of votes required to flip the election in six swing states are provably illegal, meaning Trump will have won them when only legal votes are counted. Ellis insisted that the legal challenges are not aimed at reversing the preliminary election results, however, but at restoring election integrity.

“In the states that we have indicated in red, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, we more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of provable, illegal ballots,” Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, said.

Giuliani insisted that the amount of evidence Team Trump has compiled suggests that Democrats cooked up a voter fraud scheme across the country.

“I think the logical conclusion is this is a common plan, a common scheme, that comes right directly from the Democrat Party and it comes from the candidate. Clearly, that’s the reason why Hillary Clinton said, ‘Don’t concede even if you’re losing.’ That’s the reason, we had a Freudian slip by the candidate and he said he had the best ‘voter fraud’ team in the country. That’s the reason why he probably didn’t have to go out and campaign. He had to have known what they were going to do. This had to be planned in advance,” the former mayor said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --