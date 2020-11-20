New Senate report purportedly ‘confirms’ Biden family’s business ties to Chinese, Russian governments

Two top Republican senators who have been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings have released additional findings that they say “confirm” troubling connections between the Biden family and the Chinese and Russian governments.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) published the findings Wednesday in a “supplemental” to their September report, which was titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

In the new five-page report, Grassley and Johnson disclosed new evidence of ties between Hunter Biden and a business partner, Rob Walker, who they said “appears to have been associated with at least three companies connected to Hunter Biden: Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.”

The senators connected the dots based on information provided to their committees by former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski. In the report, they said WhatsApp messages between Bobulinksi and Walker, which were handed over to their committees, purportedly show a close working relationship between Walker and the Biden family, including Hunter and his uncle, James Biden.

“The new information is consistent with other records within the Committees’ possession which show millions of dollars being transferred from a Chinese entity linked to the communist party to Robinson Walker LLC,” the senators noted before detailing the transactions. – READ MORE

