Feds Bust Cincinnati Dem on Corruption Charges

FBI agents arrested a Democrat serving on Cincinnati’s city council Thursday for accepting bribes in exchange for votes, marking the third arrest on the council this year.

City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld faces federal corruption charges, and federal attorneys said more charges stemming from bribery relating to development projects are coming. Sittenfeld is set to make an appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Sittenfeld was considered a favorite in the 2021 mayoral race, according to Cincinnati.com, having announced his candidacy for the Cincinnati mayoralty last July. Rising to the city council in 2011, Sittenfeld was the youngest person ever to serve in that position at 27 years of age. – READ MORE

