Team Obama is not happy about 2020 Dems attacking the former president’s legacy

During Wednesday night’s debate, a number of candidates piled on former Vice President Joe Biden over an array of Obama-era policies. Everything from the administration’s deportations, trade deals, and even its signature legislation, Obamacare, came under attack as the candidates went after the current front-runner.

To my fellow Democrats. Be wary of attacking the Obama record. Build on it. Expand it. But there is little to be gained – for you or the party – by attacking a very successful and still popular Democratic President. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 1, 2019

The morning after the debate, former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel told CNN the candidates attacking Obama are going about this all wrong.

“Everybody has got to be kidding me here,” the former Chicago mayor told the outlet. “You have a perfect set up. President Trump is suing to undue . We won an election on it. I don’t get this.”

CNN also reported that President Obama himself “has privately expressed exasperation at some policy proposals and promises that he believes are unrealistic. And he and people around him question the wisdom in assailing the record of a popular ex-president rather than the unpopular-by-comparison current one.” – READ MORE

