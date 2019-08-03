Imposter Parent at the Border: Migrant Man Used a Small Toddler to Try to Sneak into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection this week shared an image of a toddler brought to the border by a migrant with prior arrests who was falsely claiming to be the boy’s father in an attempt to gain entry to the U.S.

But he was foiled by a DNA test and never made it.

The photo showing the child being held by a Border Patrol agent was published on CBP’s Instagram page this week. The caption says that agents encountered a group of 12 migrants made up of family units and unaccompanied minors.

After discovering that one of the migrants had two previous immigration arrests within the past month, agents flagged him for a DNA test as part of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program — which revealed that he was not the father of the child.

“The test revealed there is no parent-child relationship. The man admitted he was not the child’s father, but knew the mother and had permission to the take the child,” the post said.

“The man admitted that it is common knowledge in Honduras that if you bring a child, you will be released,” it added. – READ MORE