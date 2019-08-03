Bette Midler Declares Herself 2020 ‘Write-In Candidate’

Far-left actress and Broadway star Bette Midler has billed herself as a 2020 “write-in candidate,” suggesting she is not happy with the current crop of Democratic candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump in next year’s presidential election.

In her Twitter bio, the Broadway singer uses the tagline: “Write-in candidate 2020! #BeBette.”

The use of write-in candidates typically happens in elections where the voter chooses to vote for someone who is not a listed or eligible candidate. In the 2016 presidential election, many people reported voting for write-in candidates to express their opposition to both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

However, Midler’s announcement is made all the more bizarre by the fact that she is a virulent anti-Trump activist, meaning those writing her in as a candidate are likely to be indirectly helping Trump in his bid to win re-election. – READ MORE