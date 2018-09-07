Samantha Bee Launches Midterm Elections Mobile App Months After Calling Trump’s Daughter ‘C*nt’

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee announced the launch of a political mobile app game geared toward ginning up turnout among young voters ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“We have no idea if this will be impactful or not, but we just wanted to try something,” Bee told an audience at a New York launch event where the TBS show’s live mobile app, This is Not a Game: The Game, was rolled out, Deadline reports.

“It felt like somebody needed to try something. … We can’t quite conquer gerrymandering with this, but we’ll try that next,” the Full Frontal host said of the free trivia-style app that rewards gamers with cash prizes based on their knowledge of political issues.

"After downloading the free app, contestants are invited to play a daily game live at a set time, answering 10 questions and vying for a share of $5,000 in prize money," Deadline reports. "The first game will be on the night of September 12."