Teachers Union Teams With Black Lives Matter To Organize Students Against School Police

The union that represents Los Angeles public school teachers will co-sponsor a rally next month with Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, and other groups that have been organizing students against the district’s police force.

Titled “Making Black Lives Matter in Schools,” the demonstration on February 24 will feature a live performance by Common, a multi-faceted entertainer who has been using his musical talent to promote radical reforms to California’s criminal justice system.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) recently posted the details on its website, tucked away in next month’s calendar of upcoming events. The union speaks for upwards of 33,000 employees, most of whom are responsible for educating the more than 640,000 students enrolled in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

A flyer encourages students to gather on the south quadrangle at Los Angeles Trade Technical College to “join the next round of our fight to end random searches and criminalization,” while calling for “community schools funding.” The bottom of the announcement reads, “We have nothing to lose but our chains,” a quote often recited by Black Lives Matter activists to honor Assata Shakur, who was part of a revolutionary extremist group called the Black Liberation Army. Among the FBI’s “Most Wanted,” Shakur escaped from prison in 1979 while serving a life sentence for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper. She is living in communist Cuba under political asylum. – READ MORE

Black Lives Matter is calling for a boycott of “white capitalism” this Christmas season, stating on its website, “This means no spending with White corporations.”

Anthony Ratcliff, a professor at California State University, Los Angeles, and a Black Lives Matter (BLM) leader, explained during a radio interview the purpose of “black Christmas,” Newsweek reports.

“Black Lives Matter and other organizations build a strong critique and understanding of racism and white supremacy and sexism and homophobia, transphobia, but we have to have as much hatred or vitriol against capitalism,” Ratcliff said.

“Until we start to see capitalism [is] just as nefarious as white supremacy, we will always be struggling,” Ratcliff said. – READ MORE