WATCH: Dem. Congresswoman Is Completely Clueless About Clinton Staffer Sexual Harassment Allegations

Rep. Frederica Wilson was caught completely off guard Monday on CNN’s New Day when host Poppy Harlow asked what Hillary Clinton should have done about alleged sexual harasser and Clinton campaign staffer Burns Strider.

“On that front, while I have you, I want you to weigh in on how Hillary Clinton chose to act during the 2008 presidential campaign,” Harlow posed. “At the time, two of her top advisers the Times reports told her, ‘You gotta let this guy go,’ she saw it differently, she didn’t. Fast forward five years, he goes on to run Correct the Record in support of Hillary Clinton, does something similar allegedly to another young female staffer, then gets fired. Was her response in 2008 appropriate? Do you believe she should have said, “OK, advisers I trust you, this guy is out of my team.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Hillary Clinton late on Friday finally responded to a New York Times bombshell storythat accused her of helping coverup allegations of sexual harassment within her 2008 presidential campaign.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

The former secretary of state has long been accused of being an enabler of sexual harassment. That’s because, as HLN TV host S.E. Cupp put it, she has “betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women.”

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

For many in my generation, @HillaryClinton is the start of #metoo. Watching her stand by a man who abused his power and sexually harass women opened many of our eyes. #timesup to #womanup and say @TIMESUPNOW. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years?

Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?#metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

– READ MORE

