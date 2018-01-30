True Pundit

WATCH: Dem. Congresswoman Is Completely Clueless About Clinton Staffer Sexual Harassment Allegations

Rep. Frederica Wilson was caught completely off guard Monday on CNN’s New Day when host Poppy Harlow asked what Hillary Clinton should have done about alleged sexual harasser and Clinton campaign staffer Burns Strider.

“On that front, while I have you, I want you to weigh in on how Hillary Clinton chose to act during the 2008 presidential campaign,” Harlow posed. “At the time, two of her top advisers the Times reports told her, ‘You gotta let this guy go,’ she saw it differently, she didn’t. Fast forward five years, he goes on to run Correct the Record in support of Hillary Clinton, does something similar allegedly to another young female staffer, then gets fired. Was her response in 2008 appropriate? Do you believe she should have said, “OK, advisers I trust you, this guy is out of my team.” – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton late on Friday finally responded to a New York Times bombshell storythat accused her of helping coverup allegations of sexual harassment within her 2008 presidential campaign.

The former secretary of state has long been accused of being an enabler of sexual harassment. That’s because, as HLN TV host S.E. Cupp put it, she has “betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women.”

