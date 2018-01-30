Trump Just Announced His Guest For The State Of The Union — The Left’s Heads’ Are Gonna Explode

The White House is making a powerful statement with the decision to bring Evelyn Rodriguez as an official guest of the president to Tuesday’s State of the Union.

Rodriguez’s 16 year-old daughter was viciously slain by MS-13 gang members in 2016. The Trump administration has promised a severe crackdown on MS-13, the Salvadoran gang which has rapidly grown its presence on U.S. soil through illegal immigration.

Trump has vowed to “destroy” MS-13, which has seen their ranks swell to over 10,000 members across the country. Violent incidents involving the gang have skyrocketed over the last two years. Last year, Trump invited Jamiel Shaw Sr, whose child was also killed immigrant, to a speech before a joint session of Congress in January 2017. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Democrats plan to fill the House gallery with illegal aliens when President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

ABC News reports at least 24 House Democrats plan to bring illegals — the so-called “Dreamers” — to watch the Tuesday night speech from the House gallery.

The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America’s best and brightest.

In response, President Trump should fill the remainder of the House gallery with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber – live on national television. – READ MORE