Teacher in Hot Water After Showing Graphic Abortion Video to Middle Schoolers

A teacher has landed in hot water after showing graphic depictions of abortion during a middle school class on sexual education.

After students from Sutter Middle School went home and told their parents what they’d seen, the Sacramento City Unified School District launched an investigation to identify exactly what the teacher had espoused in the classroom to determine if the material was appropriate for middle schoolers.

The teacher, who was not identified by the school district, reportedly showed the students videos depicting abortion of the unborn at various stages of gestation.

The videos were narrated by former abortion doctor turned pro-life activist Anthony Levatino, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“After you’ve lost your own child … the thought of tearing apart someone else’s son or daughter for money became intolerable,” Levatino says in the video, explaining why he stopped performing abortions after his daughter died in an auto accident.

Included in the lesson was also music video “Can I Live?” encouraging mothers to choose life over abortion.

The videos are “completely inappropriate for the classroom” school district spokesman Alex Barrios said Tuesday, The Bee reported. – READ MORE

