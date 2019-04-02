Teacher claims she was fired over topless selfie obtained by students without her consent

A 3-year-old topless selfie cost New York teacher Lauren Miranda her job.

The 25-year-old had privately sent the photo to her then-romantic partner back in 2016, WPIX reports. Both were teachers within the South Country School District in Bellport, Long Island.

In January, a student somehow got his hands on that picture. Miranda was put on home assignment for three months. She was told last week she was fired.

“That picture was never posted,” Miranda said. “How it got out is the million dollar question.”

The $3 million question to be exact. Attorney John Ray has filed a notice of claim asking for Miranda to be reinstated or for the school district to pay up. Miranda said she is being discriminated against for being a woman.

