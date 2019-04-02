ISIS bride Hoda Muthana says she’d be model U.S. citizen: ‘I didn’t hate America’

The ISIS bride at the center of a dispute over whether she can come back to the U.S. is saying that she didn’t hate America. And she says she’ll never do it again.

Hoda Muthana told Fox News in an interview at a refugee camp in Syria that with therapy she’d become a model citizen.

“Before I came, I’ve never done any crime, and I’m sure I’m not going to be doing any crimes in the future,” she said in the interview posted Monday evening, “and I know I’ve come to Syria and look like I am a supporter of the worst terror group in history.”

