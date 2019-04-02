Sheriff: You’ll Have To Arrest Me Before I Enforce This Unconstitutional Gun Control Law

A Sheriff in Colorado told CNN he would rather go to jail than to enforce the state’s proposed Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), commonly referred to as “red flag laws.” If House Bill 19-1177 passes, the law would allow a family member, roommate or law enforcement officer to petition a judge so police can temporarily seize a person’s firearms if they’re deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“Are you willing to sit in your own jail to avoid enforcing this law?” a CNN reporter asked Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, the Greeley Tribune reported.

His response was perfect.

“Well obviously no sheriff wants to be confined in their own jail, but if that’s what it takes to get this bill ironed out, then I guess that’s a sacrifice I’ll be forced to make,” Reams replied. “The worst way to bring attention to it is for me to be put in that position, but I’ll do that before I’ll violate somebody’s constitutional rights.”

