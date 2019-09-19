Taylor Swift is ‘obsessed’ with politics now that someone she voted for lost an election

Pop star Taylor Swift explained her recent increase in political activism in a recent Rolling Stone interview by saying President Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in 2016 shocked her out of “political ambivalence.”

Swift, 29, said she wasn’t accustomed to being on the losing end of an election. And she also noted that white supremacy is bad.

“There’s literally nothing worse than white supremacy,” Swift said. “It’s repulsive. There should be no place for it. Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won … I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen.”

"I do think, as a party, we need to be more of a team," Swift said in the interview. "With Republicans, if you're wearing that red hat, you're one of them. And if we're going to do anything to change what's happening, we need to stick together."