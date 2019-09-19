Dem Senator from Arizona May Face Censure Vote from State Party for Voting With Republicans: Report

The Democratic senator from Arizona may be facing retribution from her own party after voting for President Donald Trump‘s agenda in the upper chamber.

A new report published on Tuesday revealed that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az.) could be facing a censure vote by the progressive wing of the state’s Democratic Party “for failing to support the tenets of the 2016 Democratic Party Platform.”

The resolution calling for the Arizona Democrat’s censure lists several instances where she has sided with her Republican colleagues in the Senate, such as supporting the confirmation of Attorney General William Barr.

The state Democratic Party also targeted Sinema for being the “sole Senate Democrat to fail to co-sponsor the Save the Internet Act” and for voting to confirm Trump’s Interior Secretary pick, David Bernhardt.

The resolution also claimed that Bernhardt “continues to lobby for the industries he served prior to his nomination by President Trump.”

The state coordinator for the Progressive Democrats for America, Dan O'Neal, told the Arizona Republic that the progressive caucus backs Sinema and wants to see her "succeed," but said that the senator's voting record is "really disappointing."