Chocolate Milk Might Be Banned in NYC Public Schools

New York City’s Department of Education is considering instituting a ban on chocolate milk served in the public schools, according to reports.

The goal would be to cut down on some of the sugar in students’ diets.

So only white milk could be offered in the near future.

“The thinking is that these kids are already getting too much sugar, [so] why are they getting it in their milk?’’ a Department of Education source told The New York Post several days ago.

That same source said authorities “are discussing what to do and how to do it.”

Other school districts across the nation — including those in San Francisco, California, and Washington, D.C., already have banned flavored milk, The Post pointed out. – READ MORE