Taylor Swift Is Latest Liberal Elite to Politicize Tragedy… Promotes March for Our Lives

If it’s a day ending in “y,” there’s usually a celebrity out there trying to politicize controversy or tragedy, almost always on the liberal side of things.

Friday, that celebrity was Taylor Swift.

In a post on Instagram, Swift promoted the “March for Our Lives,” the political movement that seeks gun control legislation in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 individuals.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift said in the post.

“I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform,” Swift continued.

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.” – READ MORE

And when the marchers have gone home, we will be no closer to a solution to school violence.
Share: