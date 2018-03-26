True Pundit

‘March for Our Lives’ Organizer Has Sickening Message for Teens Who Disagree

The moment came when 17-year-old Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was asked how he would respond to people his own age who disagreed with the national gun control hysteria that’s swept the country since the Feb. 14 shootings at the school.

“What do you say to a 17-year-old who fundamentally disagrees with you about some of this stuff?” King asked.

Kasky’s answer was chilling – and sickening.

“Well, I say we’re marching to protect you from other people like you who have guns,” the arrogant teenager answered. “And I say that target shooting, while it is a sport, we’ve become the targets.”

There’s no diversity of thought allowed in this movement, no room for good-faith disagreement. Like communists at their worst, dissent from the orthodox beliefs is evidence of a disturbed mind. “Tolerance” is reserved only for those who agree with their leaders. – READ MORE

