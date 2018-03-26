True Pundit

Biden Gets Testy After Reporter Starts Pushing His Buttons on Trump Fight

Biden was on Capitol Hill Friday when he was asked about the tweet.

“Do you care to respond to the president’s tweet, sir?” NBC reporter Mariana Atencio asked Biden, according to The Hill.

“Oh, no,” Biden responded.

“No response? Would you really fight the president, sir?” Atencio followed up.

“I was talking about high school,” Biden responded curtly. “Go back and read what I said. I said high school.” – READ MORE

