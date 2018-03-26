Biden Gets Testy After Reporter Starts Pushing His Buttons on Trump Fight

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden was on Capitol Hill Friday when he was asked about the tweet.

“Do you care to respond to the president’s tweet, sir?” NBC reporter Mariana Atencio asked Biden, according to The Hill.

“Oh, no,” Biden responded.

“No response? Would you really fight the president, sir?” Atencio followed up.

“I was talking about high school,” Biden responded curtly. “Go back and read what I said. I said high school.” – READ MORE

