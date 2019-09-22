Taylor Swift cancels concert at horse race after pressure from animal rights activists

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has cancelled an upcoming performance at an Australian horserace event following outcry from animal rights activists.

Swift was slated to headline the Melbourne Cup on Nov. 5. But the Victoria Racing Club, which hosts the event, released a statement Saturday announcing that Swift had cancelled her performance. The changed was blamed on a scheduling issue.

“Regrettably, Taylor is no longer able to make it to this year’s Melbourne Cup. Changes to her Asian promo schedule have made it logistically impossible for her to be here. To all of Taylor’s fans, we hope to see Taylor in Australia in 2020,” the statement read.

However, Swift’s cancellation comes after animal rights activists claimed Swift was “endorsing animal abuse” by agreeing to perform at the race, according to the BBC. – READ MORE