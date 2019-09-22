Recent Reports Show Good News For Trump Re-Election Campaign

CNN sent a reporter to “Democratic strongholds” in Minnesota and learned that more and more residents have found themselves aligning with Trump. “Folks here say they didn’t leave the Democratic Party,” CNN’s Martin Savidge reported, “the party left them.” Much of the reason Trump has earned their trust is his support for mining.

Trump’s re-election campaign also appears hopeful for their chances in New Mexico. Campaign Manager Brad Parscale tweeted last Tuesday that more than 45,000 people registered for the president’s rally in New Mexico, 94% of whom were from the state. He also revealed that 48% of the attendees were women, and 40% were Latino.

The campaign is actively seeking to court New Mexico in 2020. Trump lost the state by 8 points to Hillary Clinton in 2016, yet campaign officials and some political analysts believes it’s in play for 2020. Rhiannon Samuel, director of the nonpartisan group Viante New Mexico, told a local news outlet last week that she would argue New Mexico is in play for Trump, adding that it “has been known to be a bellwether state.”

The RNC raised more than $23 million in August, The Daily Wire’s Molly Prince reported Saturday. They currently has 6.5 times as much cash-on-hand than the Democratic National Committee. The RNC has said it can use its additional cash to expand Trump’s re-election bid to states like Minnesota, New Mexico, and others. – READ MORE