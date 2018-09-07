    True Pundit

    Politics

    Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate writer of anonymous NYT op-ed

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous op-ed that was published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

    The president was speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: