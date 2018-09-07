Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate writer of anonymous NYT op-ed

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous op-ed that was published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

*TRUMP: LOOKING AT POSSIBILITY OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST NYT — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 7, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump tells reporters he wants Attorney General Sessions to investigate who wrote @nytimes op-ed — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 7, 2018

The president was speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. – READ MORE