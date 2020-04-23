Tammy Bruce slams Gov. Cuomo for insulting remark about protesters: The curtain was pulled back

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce scorched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday for saying that protesters calling for the economy to reopen should get jobs as “essential workers.”

“He’s been getting a lot of good reviews … for what he’s been saying on a day-to-day basis as though he’s the second coming in some sense, and that he’s a fabulous person. And I think what’s good on a day-to-day basis is every now and then, you really get to see who people are and the curtain is pulled back,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

Bruce said that the level of contempt for protesters in that statement was “extraordinary.”

“When you say ‘protesters,’ these were regular citizens, reporters spoke to them, who have run out of money. They’ve lost their businesses, they don’t know what’s coming the next day and he’s speaking to them and treating them as if they’re infants,” she argued.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that protesters calling for the state to reopen the economy so they can go back to work could “get a job as an essential worker.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --