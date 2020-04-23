China Preys On African Nations Struggling Financially Due To Pandemic That Came From China

The Chinese Communist Party, which is known for its predatory practices, now reportedly has its sights set on taking natural resources from African nations that are indebted to China and that are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus.

The extent of the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, is largely China’s fault because they lied to the world about it and tried to cover it up, thus preventing it from being better contained, and allowed international flights out of the affected areas despite restricting domestic travel.

China has been widely criticized for President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), about which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has “repeatedly warn of unsustainable debt levels, predatory lending, and the lack of project transparency,” according to the Center for Strategic International Studies.

China is now reportedly looking to exploit African nations that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, demanding that they turn over natural resources if they can’t pay up. The Wall Street Journal reported – READ MORE

