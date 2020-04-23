Chinese agents spread coronavirus misinformation that sowed panic, US intelligence officials say

Chinese agents spread misinformation last month about the coronavirus in the United States, which stoked fears, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

Chinese operatives engaged in a campaign to amplify COVID-19 misinformation messages in mid-March, according to a report in the New York Times. The disinformation offensive was so effective that the White House National Security Council was forced to issue an announcement decrying the messages as “fake.”

Six anonymous U.S. intelligence officials from six separate agencies told the Times that Chinese agents spread fake news that a national lockdown was imminent during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the @WHNSC: The text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19.#coronavirus #BreshnaTahirk pic.twitter.com/7xGfvvQXrD — Breshna Tahrik (@BreshnaTahrik) March 16, 2020

The hoax messages falsely stated that President Donald Trump was going to order a two-week nationwide mandatory quarantine, and advised to “stock up on whatever you guys need.” The message said to “please forward” the false news. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --