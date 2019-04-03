Talk of socialism ‘offends me,’ says House Democrat who calls herself a ‘proud capitalist’

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., rejected socialist policies being embraced by some progressive members of her own party on Tuesday.

“I am offended by this whole conversation about socialism,” Murphy said during the BakerHostetler conference in Washington, the Washington Examiner reported. “The idea that in the greatest democracy, the greatest capitalist system in the world, we’re having casual conversation about socialism, offends me.”

The two-term congresswoman called herself a “proud capitalist” in front of 150 attendees. She did not name any Democrats in her speech, though lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have pushed forward socialist policies.

Many Republicans have blasted Democrats – particularly Ocasio-Cortez — for proposing policies deemed to be socialist such as the Green New Deal.

“Nothing is more extreme than the Democrats’ plan to completely take over American energy and completely destroy America’s economy through their new $100 trillion Green New Deal,” President Trump said during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month in Maryland. – READ MORE