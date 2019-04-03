Biden accused by 2 more women of inappropriate touching

Two more women have accused former Vice President Joe Biden of touching them inappropriately at events, bringing the total number of women who have complained publicly about the prospective 2020 Democratic candidate to four.

The latest accusations were reported by The New York Times. One of the claims dated from 2012, while the other encounter was said to have taken place a few years later.

In the 2012 incident, writer D.J. Hill said Biden put his hand on her shoulder, then dropped it down her back in a way that made her “very uncomfortable” while Hill and her husband posed for pictures with him at a fundraiser in Minneapolis. Hill said her husband noticed the movement and made a joke about it.

“Only he knows his intent,” Hill told the Times, before adding, “If something makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to feel able to say it.”

In the second incident, former college student Caitlyn Caruso told the paper that Biden “rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort — and hugged her ‘just a little bit too long’ at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.” Caruso, now 22, told the paper that she was 19 at the time and had just recounted her own story of sexual assault. – READ MORE

