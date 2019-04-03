WATCH: CNN Host Suggests ‘Lock Her Up’ Is Hate Speech, Should Be Banned

During an interview with former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, CNN host Christiane Amanpour said that Trump supporters chanting “lock her up” qualified as “hate speech” and went as far as suggesting that the government should have banned people from saying it.

The controversial remarks came when Amanpour began asking Comey about the FBI’s criminal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says that the chant “Lock Her Up” was hate speech during the 2016 election and suggests the government should have infringed on American’s First Amendment rights and banned people from saying it pic.twitter.com/4Ec7UCfUk7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2019

"Of course, 'Lock her up' was a feature of the 2016 Trump campaign," Amanpour said. "Do you, in retrospect, wish that people like yourself, the head of the FBI, I mean, the people in charge of law and order – had shut down that language? That it was dangerous potentially, that it could have created violence, that it's kind of hate speech? Should that have been allowed?"