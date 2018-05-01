‘Talk About Blaming The Victim’ — Tucker Uses Jorge Ramos’ Own Logic On Him, And Ramos Hates It (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took on Univision host Jorge Ramos over the migrant caravan on Monday — and Tucker used Ramos’ own logic on immigration against him.

Tucker wondered why the United States is obligated to take in the migrant when they could just as well stay in Mexico.

The Daily Caller co-founder said, “You’re a Mexican citizen! You voted in the Mexican presidential election. I just find it amazing that you can demand compassion from Americans…” – READ MORE

