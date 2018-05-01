Politics TV
Turley: Clapper Has a ‘Serious Problem’ If He Leaked Info to CNN About Dossier (VIDEO)
Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said that James Clapper could have a “serious problem” legally if he leaked information to CNN about the Trump-Russia dossier.
Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said in a March 12 CNN interview that he had no contact with anyone from the media until after he left the government.
The House Intelligence Committee, though, found in a heavily redacted report that he provided “inconsistent testimony” about his contacts with the media regarding information leaks.
Turley said on “Fox & Friends” Monday that if Clapper did in fact inform CNN about the briefing former FBI director James Comey had with the president about the dossier, “then he has a serious problem.” – READ MORE
