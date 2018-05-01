Turley: Clapper Has a ‘Serious Problem’ If He Leaked Info to CNN About Dossier (VIDEO)

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said that James Clapper could have a “serious problem” legally if he leaked information to CNN about the Trump-Russia dossier.

Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said in a March 12 CNN interview that he had no contact with anyone from the media until after he left the government.

The House Intelligence Committee, though, found in a heavily redacted report that he provided “inconsistent testimony” about his contacts with the media regarding information leaks.

Turley said on “Fox & Friends” Monday that if Clapper did in fact inform CNN about the briefing former FBI director James Comey had with the president about the dossier, “then he has a serious problem.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1