Federal Prosecutor’s Body Pulled from River; Was DOJ Pioneer In Fight Against Child Exploitation, Porn

Police in New York say they’ve pulled the body of an assistant U.S. attorney from a river.

For nearly three decades, George Burgasser worked as a federal prosecutor in Buffalo and Washington. Police found his body in the Niagara River Sunday night.

North Tonawanda Detective Capt. Thomas Krantz says the 62-year-old Burgasser was last seen on his son’s boat showing it to a group of friends.

Some news reports listed Burgasser as retired from the Justice Department but his Linkedin page noted he still worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Burgasser was part of the DOJ’s original team to fight online child pornography and child exploitation, dating to the early 1990s. He was acting chief of the Justice Department’s child exploitation and obscenity section.

Police said they are investigating Burgasser’s death. He apparently fell off his boat after his guests and family left, police said.

