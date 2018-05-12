‘Wrap it up’: Mike Pence is officially done with Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation

Vice President Mike Pence has had enough of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into the 2018 presidential election.

Vice President Pence to Andrea Mitchell on the special counsel’s investigation: “I think it’s time to wrap it up. And I would very respectfully encourage the Special Counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 10, 2018

He told Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC on Thursday that it is time for Mueller to call off the dogs. – READ MORE

