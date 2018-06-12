Take a LOOK at the G-7 Trump/Merkel pic the media doesn’t want you to see

The picture below has been making its way around social media for days now with plenty of Leftists shaking their angry little fists at the president claiming this photo shows how rude Trump is.

Angela Merkel says she found the contentious G-7 summit with Pres. Trump a "sobering" and "depressing" experience. https://t.co/BeRoN9aAnO pic.twitter.com/0cnBu0PzHi — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2018

From ABC News: German Chancellor Angela Merkel found the contentious Group of Seven summit with U.S. President Donald Trump a “sobering” and “depressing” experience but said European leaders won’t be “taken advantage of” on trade.

She conceded in an interview on German public television Sunday that the meeting’s outcome “wasn’t a great thing.”

What a difference a second makes pic.twitter.com/DGqx7IJ7zR — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 10, 2018

Interesting how they leave this other picture out of the story and how it’s NOT going viral. – READ MORE

