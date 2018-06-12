Sharyl Attkisson SMACKS John Brennan after his latest anti-Trump rant

John Brennan’s anti-Trump diatribes are well documented, and the president’s appearance at the G7 Summit in Canada didn’t do much to alleviate Brennan’s TDS:

Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return. https://t.co/7qHthq2GuT — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 10, 2018

Until fairly recently, this man was a top U.S. government intel official. #ThisExplainsALot https://t.co/vVTl2oSmPN — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) June 11, 2018

Simple perspective, via investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson – READ MORE

