Report: Obama Holding Secret One-On-One Meetings with Potential 2020 Candidates

Former President Barack Obama has reportedly held multiple one-on-one meetings with potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidates as he looks to help his party regain control of the White House.

Citing multiple sources, Politico was the first to report on the meetings, which have been held in Obama’s Washington, D.C. office. The former president is not set to support or endorse any one candidate, but he reportedly does want to be involved in the Democratic Party’s attempts to bounce back in the 2018 midterms and in 2020.

The meeting have been held in secret, according to Politico, due to the fact that Obama does not like his private interactions to become public.

The nine potential candidates Trump has met with reportedly include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

“The president was generous with his time and advice, and he was excited to talk about the future,” said a source who is familiar with one of the meetings. – READ MORE

