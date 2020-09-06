T-Mobile boss to Democrats: Change your “Defund The Police” message or Trump will win

If the Democrats changed their plan and decided that they wanted to fund the police, how many of you think the American voter would support them in the general election in November?

The T-Mobile CEO thinks so. According to the Politico, Mike Sievert took to his Facebook page. He posted if Democrats “want to LOSE THIS ELECTION, we should keep saying and repeating the phrase ‘Defund the Police’ and associate the phrase with our candidates.”

Sievert called the rhetoric to defund police a “surefire” way to hand Pres. Trump and other congressional Republicans another term, after the unrest and at-times violent protests in Kenosha, Wis.

“f the mantra becomes ‘Defund the Police’ or worse, if we start to riot and tear down buildings or incite violence in response, the other guy wins. THE OTHER GUY WINS. And the changes we want, and demand, don’t come about anytime soon.”