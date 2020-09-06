“BLM” Rioters “Shut Down” Restaurants In Rochester, Smash Bank Windows In Manhattan, During Latest Night Of Mayhem (VIDEO)

While mainstream media outlets like the New York Times largely neglected to cover the goings-on in Rochester, New York, last night, independent and local reporters were on the scene to document the chaos as agitator-fueled unrest engulfed yet another small post-industrial American city.

One reporter who was on-hand to document the scene tweeted video of a gang of “peaceful Black Lives Matter activists” barging into a restaurant, terrifying diners, flipping chairs and screaming at people. Apparently, they did this to multiple establishments across town.

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

In keeping with what’s become an established pattern, the “protest” started hours before as a mostly peaceful daytime demonstration, with the real hard-core anarchists and criminals congregating in the evening to create chaos while vandalizing businesses and terrorizing people in what’s become a transparent attempt to sow even more of the “divisiveness” that Democrats routinely attribute to President Trump and his “comrades” in Moscow.

One of the gang’s leaders shouted at guests, claiming it was “time to leave” and that they were “shutting the party down”.

“There’s no need to run, nobody is hurting y’all. We’re just shutting the party down,” the obnoxious “protester” shouted as people flipped tables and threw chairs.

Meanwhile, in NYC, eight people were arrested Friday night when a group of 150 “Black Lives Matter” protesters smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on storefronts. – READ MORE

