U-Haul Trucks Set Ablaze By Protesters Owned By Black Man Who Placed ‘Black Owned’ Sign Outside. He’s ‘Livid’

A Rochester man is “livid” after his business was targeted by protesters ostensibly outraged over the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died about a week after an interaction with the Rochester Police Department (RPD), back in March.

As more violent rioting took place Saturday night, lasting into early Sunday morning, protesters torched a store that encompasses a U-Haul service — a store owned by a black man — leaving at least three of the vehicles destroyed by the alleged arson.

WHEC News 10 journalist Charles Molineaux captured photos of the destruction and the business owner, Jesse Barksdale.

According to the photos, it appears Mr. Barksdale placed a “Proud to be Black Owned” sign outside the business, which was clearly ignored by rioters allegedly protesting racial injustice. – READ MORE

