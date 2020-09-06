U-Haul Trucks Set Ablaze By Protesters Owned By Black Man Who Placed ‘Black Owned’ Sign Outside. He’s ‘Livid’

A Rochester man is “livid” after his business was targeted by protesters ostensibly outraged over the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died about a week after an interaction with the Rochester Police Department (RPD), back in March.

As more violent rioting took place Saturday night, lasting into early Sunday morning, protesters torched a store that encompasses a U-Haul service — a store owned by a black man — leaving at least three of the vehicles destroyed by the alleged arson.

Multiple trucks on fire at U-Haul on State Street at Brown.

Rochester fire just arriving now. pic.twitter.com/J7VnqflbYR — Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 6, 2020

Police, and fire now responding to the scene in U haul lot. pic.twitter.com/DZlz9b5vp4 — Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 6, 2020

Three U-Haul trucks destroyed at J-Ribs on State Street.

Owner Jesse Barksdale says he was bounced out of bed to respond.

Livid over the destruction of his business. pic.twitter.com/7FKPtD6mmS — Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 6, 2020

WHEC News 10 journalist Charles Molineaux captured photos of the destruction and the business owner, Jesse Barksdale.

According to the photos, it appears Mr. Barksdale placed a “Proud to be Black Owned” sign outside the business, which was clearly ignored by rioters allegedly protesting racial injustice. – READ MORE

