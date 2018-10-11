T.I.: KANYE IS A ‘SAMBO’ FOR TRUMP ANTICS — I’d Slap the F*** Outta Him

T.I. is destroying Kanye West for his White House visit, declaring he’s taken ass-kissing President Trump to a disgusting new low — and he’s ready to “slap de F***” out of him for it.

He’s taking this very personally too … revealing Kanye actually asked him to join him at the White House on Thursday, but T.I. says he rejected the offer, and he’s damn glad he did. In a heated IG post he said, “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

One key question though?

Who in the hell is T.I.

We never even heard of this guy. Better up your game. READ MORE: