Rep. Steve Scalise: When Eric Holder, other Dems call for violence, that’s a direct threat to our democracy

This summer, California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters to harass cabinet officials. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that you “cannot be civil” with members of the Republican Party. And Wednesday, videotape was released of former Attorney General Eric Holder telling a Democratic audience at a campaign rally in Georgia on Sunday that they should “kick” Republicans when they perceive them as “going low.”

Despite the continued reports of politically motivated threats or violence, Democratic Party leaders have worked to keep this anger burning and incite even more harassment and violence.

Beginning with my own near-death experience at the hands of a deranged shooter who sought to assassinate a baseball field of Republicans, there is a growing list of violent or threatening actions taken against conservatives by Democrats.

As a survivor of a politically motivated attack, it is tragic to think this is an acceptable state of political discourse in our country. I refuse to stand for this and I will continue to call for an end to it. A healthy, strong democracy is not possible if anyone lives in fear of expressing their views.

In America, we win battles at the ballot box, not through mob rule or intimidation. While it’s clear many Democrats refuse to accept the election of President Trump, if they want change, they need to convince people with their ideas and actually win elections, rather than call for violent resistance, harassment, and mob rule.

As I see, working in Congress every day, it’s possible to agree without being disagreeable and address political differences in a civil manner. That’s an example leaders need to continue to set.

Instead, when Democratic leaders like Eric Holder call for violence, that is a direct threat to our democracy.- READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.

“The reality is if we don’t win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country,” Mr. Holder said. – READ MORE