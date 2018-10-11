The Viral Video Collage Of Violent Liberals Mobs & The Media Who Defend Them

I wrote several pieces in the last few days about liberal violence and the media who both inspire and enable it. And a few of those pieces focused on members of the media getting triggered when someone would describe large groups of angry Democrats as a “mob.”

My point was pretty simple: The violent, angry grassroots Democrats we’re seeing attack people and break laws, are inspired and enabled by the media. And because they’re liberals, they’re that awkward combination of ridiculous, terrifying and hilarious that make for great campaign ads. So President Trump and the GOP are using those mobs as evidence of why you should vote Republican in the midterms. And it’s working. The midterms are shaping up to be a lot more competitive than anyone thought, and so the media is pushing back hard against the “mob” characterization.

But for everything I’ve written, and all the segments you’ve seen Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson do, nothing is nearly as powerful as the 2-minute clip that this guy put together. READ MORE:

SUPERcut of reporters telling people to not use the "mob" word cut with video of the mob. pic.twitter.com/o2tgNZMEv5 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) October 11, 2018