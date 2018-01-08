True Pundit

Security World

Sweden: One Dead, One Injured After Hand Grenade Explosion at Stockholm Metro

Posted on by
Share:

One man has died and a woman has been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, Sweden.

An object now believed to be a hand grenade blew up after a 60-year-old man picked it up from the ground, leaving him fatally injured. A 45-year-old woman has also been taken to hospital with injuries, according to reports.

A bomb squad is now on the scene, combing the station for additional explosives.

“According to information, the injured man picked up an object from the ground,” confirmed a police spokesman. (BREITBART)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Sweden: One Dead, One Injured After Hand Grenade Explosion at Stockholm Metro
Sweden: One Dead, One Injured After Hand Grenade Explosion at Stockholm Metro

One man has died and a woman has been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, Sweden.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: