Sweden: One Dead, One Injured After Hand Grenade Explosion at Stockholm Metro

One man has died and a woman has been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, Sweden.

An object now believed to be a hand grenade blew up after a 60-year-old man picked it up from the ground, leaving him fatally injured. A 45-year-old woman has also been taken to hospital with injuries, according to reports.

A bomb squad is now on the scene, combing the station for additional explosives.

Swedish media is reporting at least two people have been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) January 7, 2018

“According to information, the injured man picked up an object from the ground,” confirmed a police spokesman. (BREITBART)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *