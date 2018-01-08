True Pundit

Navy plane that crashed in Philippine Sea located deep in Pacific

A U.S. Navy plane that crashed in the Philippine Sea in November, killing three sailors, has been located in the Pacific Ocean.

The C-2A Greyhound aircraft, which was carrying 11 sailors from Japan to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan before crashing on Nov. 22, now rests at a depth of about 18,500 feet, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet said Saturday.

A contracted salvage vessel located the aircraft using a pinger locator that homed in on the crashed plane’s emergency signal.

The focus now shifts to salvaging the plane from what would be a record-setting depth for such an effort, the Navy said. (FOX NEWS)

