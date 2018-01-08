Democratic billionaire is sending fake news Trump book to every member of Congress

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer told KQED-TV he bought 535 copies of “Fire and Fury” so he can have the controversial book about Trump hand-delivered to every member of Congress.

Steyer’s action marks the latest chapter in his quest to have President Donald Trump removed from office. In October, the Democratic donor launched Internet and TV campaigns calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Steyer believes information in the book bolsters his case against Trump.

“We believed when we started this impeachment petition on Oct. 20, we felt every subsequent day would bring information that would bolster our argument that this was a dangerous, unfit president who needed to be removed from office,” Steyer told KQED. “and from what I can tell, this book makes that case in very bold letters.” (THE BLAZE)

Democratic mega-donor and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer on Sunday defended his $20 million national television and digital ad campaign calling for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump, saying "it's very important and urgent that we get him out of office." "The fact of the matter is this President has performed in a lawless way throughout the campaign and throughout his presidency and he is an urgent threat to the American people," Steyer told CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning's "State of the Union." "So to sit here and wait doing absolutely nothing is the wrong thing to do. The American people want this man impeached." Some Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland, have said now is not the time for House Democrats to push for impeachment. "That should not be overturned except for the most egregious and demonstrable facts, and both Leader Pelosi and I believe it is not timely to address that issue given what is in front of us," Hoyer said earlier this month. (CNN)

