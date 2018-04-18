View our Privacy Policy

SWAMP: The judge presiding over the Michael Cohen case was once in the running to be Bill Clinton’s attorney general, hand-picked by Hillary

Judge Kimba Wood, who is presiding over the case against President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, was nearly nominated by then-President Bill Clinton to serve as attorney general in 1993.

Wood was hand-picked by Hillary Clinton, who had been asked to submit a list of possible nominees for her husband’s consideration.

Wood first raised eyebrows when the Clinton White House learned that she had trained to be a Playboy bunny while still a student. She was later forced to withdraw herself from consideration when it was revealed that she had employed an illegal immigrant as a nanny.READ MORE

