‘Climate change’ campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio takes private jet to Coachella

The United Nation’s Ambassador to Peace Leonardo DiCaprio told the world body in 2014 that “now must be our moment for action” to fight climate change.

Leonardo DiCaprio with friends on his way to Coachella. pic.twitter.com/l68excSetj — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) April 14, 2018



The A-list actor’s blatant hypocrisy prompted an avalanche of criticism.

“Thankful he’s concerned about MY carbon footprint,” Adam Lambert posted. “Can someone please come up with a new word for hypocrite?”

“With all the trouble in the world, it’s a comfort that the #DoubleStandard is still firmly in place,” Honest Autism added. – READ MORE

