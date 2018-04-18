TAX-CHEAT RINO LASHES OUT: Any GOP senator not conflicted on Trump is comatose or blind

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who has criticized President Trump harshly at times but has also described his relationship with him as “very warm,” says many members of the Senate Republican conference are conflicted over the president.

Corker was the subject of a lengthy profile in The Washington Post this week in which he agonized over the question of whether he would again vote for Trump for president if he had the 2016 presidential election to do over.

“Any Republican senator that hasn’t been conflicted over this presidency is either comatose or is pretty useless in their blindness, ok, and we’ve got some of both, of course — not many,” Corker said Wednesday at a morning breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

But Corker also emphasized that he does not dislike Trump.

Double talk. Take a stand one way or the other, Corker. This is why you’re out of a job.

